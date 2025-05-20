BMW Teases Z3 M-Inspired Shooting Brake Ahead of Villa d’Este Reveal

BMW has dropped teaser images of an all-new concept car set to debut at the prestigious Villa d’Este Concours on May 23, 2025. The shadowy silhouette hints at a bold design that channels the spirit of the iconic Z3 M “Clownshoe” Coupé, while building on last year’s Skytop concept.

The images suggest the new concept will sport Skytop-style rear lights, but with a revised, hardtop shooting brake profile. Notable design cues include a sloped glasshouse and a ducktail spoiler, replacing the long deck of the Skytop’s open-roof GT layout. This evolution suggests BMW is exploring a more practical and performance-focused take on its luxury GT offerings.

Design inspiration seems to blend elements of the Z3 M Coupé and the Z4-based Touring Coupé shown at Villa d’Este in 2023. While the Touring Coupé remained a one-off, the Skytop is heading for a limited production run of just 50 units, featuring a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and underpinned by the CLAR platform.

With development and testing already underway, anticipation is high for this new concept, which could signal BMW’s deeper commitment to reviving beloved designs from its performance past. Stay tuned as the wraps come off later this month at Lake Como.

