BMW Targets EV in Every Segment by 2030

BMW Group is accelerating its electrification journey, reaffirming its target for EVs to make up over 50% of annual sales by 2030. To achieve this, the brand plans to launch an electric model in every segment it currently competes in.

With EVs accounting for 18.7% of sales in Q1 2025—up from 17.4% in 2024—the roadmap looks promising. BMW is expected to expand its entry-level lineup with the long-rumored i1 hatchback and i2 sedan, both based on a rear-wheel-drive platform. An electric i3 Touring wagon and even a convertible i4 “NA3” could also join the lineup.

The SUV range will grow too, with the upcoming iX5, iX6, and full-size iX7—possibly even in ALPINA guise—joining the ranks. Meanwhile, the new-generation iX3 and long-wheelbase i3 sedan will form the core of BMW’s future electric push, with the iX3 debuting at IAA Munich in September.

BMW says it will have an EV available in “100% of today’s market segments” by 2030. While pickup trucks and minivans are off the table, every key passenger vehicle class—from hatchbacks to full-size SUVs—is set to go electric under the Bavarian marque.