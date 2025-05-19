BMW Switzerland Turns 50 in Style with Art Cars and Milestones

BMW Group Switzerland celebrated its 50th anniversary in grand fashion on May 8, 2025, at its Dielsdorf headquarters. The gala evening not only marked five decades of Swiss operations but also celebrated BMW’s recent achievement of topping Switzerland’s auto sales rankings in Q1 2025.

Sergio Solero, President and CEO of BMW (Switzerland) AG, reflected on the company’s growth from importing just under 4,000 cars in 1975 to selling over 25,000 units annually. He paid tribute to BMW’s early Swiss pioneers, including Karl Hübner, and highlighted the brand’s adaptability with models like the 325iX tailored to local needs.

Guests were treated to a showcase of innovation and creativity, headlined by the futuristic BMW Vision Dee in a Swiss-flag E-Ink wrap. The spotlight, however, was on six iconic BMW Art Cars—masterpieces created by artists like Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol, and Jenny Holzer, transforming performance machines into rolling art.

A panel discussion featuring BMW legend Jochen Neerpasch, Le Mans winner Max Heidegger, and Classic Driver’s JP Rathgen delved into the legacy of the BMW Art Car series and its blend of performance and creativity.

As BMW Switzerland eyes the future with the Neue Klasse, the Dielsdorf celebration honored the brand’s rich heritage, creative spirit, and continued dominance in the Swiss market.

