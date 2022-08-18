BMW R 1250 RT & K 1600 Touring Motorcycles Launched in India

BMW Motorrad has launched the R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring motorcycles in India. The price of this range starts at Rs 23.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new BMW R 1250 RT now looks fresher and more dynamic with enhanced travel and touring qualities with its aerodynamic advancements and its new fairing and full LED headlamps. The BMW R 1250 RT sets the benchmark in its class with new innovations. The legendary 2-cylinder boxer engine ensures comfortable travel and dynamic propulsion. The BMW ShiftCam technology ensures superior power across the entire speed range and exemplary fuel consumption. The powerful 1254 cc 2-cylinder boxer engine produces an output of 136hp (100kW) at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 3.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 200 km/hr.

The new BMW K 1600 models have been designed to offer a luxurious and high-performance riding/touring experience. Athletic, dynamic and superior, the new BMW K 1600 GTL represents exclusive and comfortable travelling whereas the new BMW K 1600 B offers relaxed cruising with luxurious comfort and adventurous performance touring in true Bagger style.

The new BMW K 1600 Grand America sets a benchmark in highway cruising style and experience. The 6-cylinder in-line engine produces an output of 160 hp (118 kW) at 6750 rpm and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 5250 rpm. The richer torque characteristic provides a relaxed cruising feeling. The engine drag torque control (dynamic engine brake control) and Dynamic ESA help provide stability. The new 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated map navigation and connectivity offers excellent readability and clear menu navigation. The Audio system 2.0 heralds a new digital sound dimension. The motorcycles are available in varied and attractive colour options.

The new BMW Motorrad touring range will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India. Deliveries of the motorcycles start in August 2022 for customers who had pre-booked the motorcycles.