BMW Motorrad Appoints JSP Motorrad as its Dealer Partner in Bengaluru

JSP Motorrad has been appointed as the second BMW Motorrad dealer partner in Bengaluru. The dealership is located at No. 162, Kathalipalya, 80 Feet Main Road, Koramangala 4th Block, Bangalore, Karnataka - 560034 and is headed by Mr. Sudarshan Ponraj, Dealer Principal, JSP Motorrad.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said:

BMW Motorrad delivers a promise not only of outstanding products, but also of outstanding moments for a lifetime. Our ultimate riding machines are designed for all kinds of riding enthusiasts. Having set-up a robust dealer network in the premium segment, we are consolidating our presence further. We are thrilled to appoint the second BMW Motorrad dealership in Bengaluru with our trusted partner JSP Motorrad. The new facility will play an instrumental role in offering a personalised, emotional and premium experience.

Mr. Sudharsan Ponraj, Dealer Principal, JSP Motorrad said:

We take great pride in our long-term relationship with BMW Motorrad and are thrilled to extend our operations to Bengaluru. We are excited to tap the increasing potential in the Karnataka market. The launch of India’s first ‘Point of Experience’ dealership in Bengaluru will offer unrivalled sales, and aftersales experience to riding enthusiasts. Further, our focus will be on building a strong riding community, celebrating love for riding, going to places unexplored and to ‘Make Life a Ride’.

The ‘Point of Experience’ dealership facility is spread across 8,300 sq.ft. The showroom showcases 11 motorcycles, a customer lounge, cafe and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. The 2,000 sq.ft aftersales facility has 6 mechanical bays for complete vehicle service. JSP Motorrad delivers international standards of sales, service, spare-parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience.