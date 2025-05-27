BMW Marks 3 Million Electrified Units with 330e Touring

BMW Group has hit a major milestone as the three-millionth electrified vehicle rolled off its Munich production line—a BMW 330e Touring in Portimao Blue, heading to the UK. The landmark highlights BMW’s rapid shift toward electrification, with one in four cars sold in 2024 being either fully electric or a plug-in hybrid.

All BMW plants in Germany now support full EV production, and global facilities in China, the US, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, India, and Thailand have joined the e-mobility wave. By 2026, Plant Spartanburg (USA) will begin BEV production, followed by Plant San Luis Potosí (Mexico) in 2027 for Neue Klasse models.

BMW’s Competence Centre for E-Drive Production in Dingolfing—established during the i3 era—has scaled up significantly, producing over 500,000 e-drives annually. High-voltage battery assembly has since expanded to Leipzig, Regensburg, and Spartanburg, supporting BMW’s growing EV fleet.

With 1.5 million BEVs already delivered across BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands, and the sixth-gen e-drive tech set to debut with the Neue Klasse in Debrecen, Hungary, BMW is firmly driving toward an electric future.