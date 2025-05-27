BMW i7 Now Offered with All-India Uniform Pricing and Free Registration

BMW India has rolled out a first-of-its-kind nationwide offer for its flagship electric luxury sedan, the BMW i7. In a bold move, the brand is offering uniform pricing across all states, with registration charges fully covered by BMW India, making the i7 more accessible without state-based cost variations.

Priced at ₹2.05 crore (ex-showroom), the offer includes GST and registration costs, but excludes TCS, insurance, and local tax levies. It’s valid exclusively through authorised BMW dealerships across the country.

The all-electric BMW i7 combines cutting-edge luxury with sustainability. Sporting BMW’s Iconic Glow kidney grille, split crystal headlights, and a commanding road presence, the i7 offers both futuristic aesthetics and presence.

Inside, the cabin is a tech haven with a curved display, Interaction Bar, and a theatre-like rear-seat experience with the BMW Theatre Screen. Rear passengers enjoy Executive Lounge Seating with recline, massage, ventilation, and a luxury console.

Under the hood, the BMW i7 eDrive50 delivers 449 hp and 650 Nm of torque, sprinting from 0–100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. It boasts a WLTP-certified range of up to 603 km, powered by BMW’s fifth-gen eDrive technology.

Packed with features like Remote Parking via smartphone, Digital Key Plus, and Amazon Fire TV, the i7 isn’t just a car—it’s a connected luxury experience on wheels.