BMW Introduces Tire Repair Kit as Standard on Select Models

BMW is phasing out spare wheels in favor of a new Tire Repair Kit Plus for select European models starting March 2025. This move, aimed at reducing weight and improving efficiency, reflects a growing industry trend.

The one-piece kit includes a magnet and connector pin that attaches to the wheel hub, along with a built-in compressor and sealant. It allows drivers to cover up to 124 miles (200 km) at a maximum speed of 50 mph (80 km/h) after a puncture.

This kit will come standard on the X1, X2, iX, and certain 2 Series Active Tourer models. The 5 Series Sedan will also get it, except for plug-in hybrids, i5 electric variants, and models with 19-inch Style 933 wheels.

While some may miss full-size spares, BMW’s latest solution aims to keep drivers moving with minimal hassle.