New BMW Grille Design: Lights In, Chrome Out

BMW is set to revolutionize its signature kidney grille, introducing new designs without chrome accents. The shift, previewed in the Vision Neue Klasse concepts, will debut on the next-gen iX3 in 2024 and the i3 in 2026, with further variations across the lineup.

Adrian Van Hooydonk, BMW’s Head of Design, confirmed that chrome is out, and illuminated elements are in. The grille will evolve into a "graphical unit", integrating sensors for advanced driver assistance and autonomous tech. This change will apply to both EVs and combustion-engine models, ensuring a unified design language.

Spy shots reveal that the upcoming 3 Series (G50) will closely resemble the i3 (NA0), with ICE and EV variants sharing nearly identical styling. Meanwhile, BMW will retain quad exhausts on M models, staying true to its performance heritage without fake tips.

With at least six new EVs arriving by 2028, BMW’s Neue Klasse design philosophy is set to redefine the brand’s aesthetic while integrating cutting-edge technology.