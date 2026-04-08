BMW i7 to Get Next-Gen Battery Tech via Rimac Partnership

BMW Group has joined hands with Rimac Technology to develop a new high-voltage battery for the all-electric BMW i7, set to debut at Auto China 2026 on 22 April.

The new battery combines BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive tech (Gen6) with its proven Gen5 module design, aiming to deliver improved range and faster charging for the flagship electric sedan. At its core is a new 4695 cylindrical lithium-ion cell, offering around 20 percent higher energy density compared to the previous prismatic units.

This leap in energy density is expected to significantly extend the i7’s driving range, while also boosting charging speeds for reduced downtime—two key areas of focus in the premium EV space.

ALSO READ: BMW i3 Neue Klasse Production to Begin in Munich Later This Year

Production of the battery will take place at Rimac’s facility in Croatia, before being shipped to BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany, the global production hub for the 7 Series lineup.

Rimac Technology, known for its expertise in high-voltage battery systems and EV components, plays a crucial role as a Tier 1 supplier in this collaboration.