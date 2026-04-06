BMW i3 Neue Klasse Production to Begin in Munich Later This Year

BMW is gearing up for the next phase of its EV push, with series production of the i3 Neue Klasse set to begin at its Munich plant in August this year. Now, this marks a key milestone in the global rollout of the German brand’s Neue Klasse platform.

BMW's Munich facility has undergone a major transformation, with investments of around €650 million. From 2027 onwards, the factory will transition to producing only all-electric vehicles, underlining BMW’s long-term electrification strategy.

The new i3 will also bring improved manufacturing efficiency. BMW expects production costs at the plant to drop by around 10 percent compared to the current generation, thanks to the Neue Klasse architecture, increased automation, and streamlined production processes.

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A highlight of the upgraded facility is its new body shop, which uses around 800 industrial robots and operates at an automation rate of nearly 98 percent. Logistics have also been optimised, with about 70 percent of components delivered directly to assembly stations, reducing internal movement and speeding up production.

Key components for the i3 will come from BMW’s wider manufacturing network. Sixth-generation high-voltage batteries will be supplied from a new facility in Lower Bavaria, while electric motors will be produced in Austria.

Looking ahead, BMW plans to expand the Neue Klasse lineup further, with additional models like the i3 Touring expected to join production at the Munich plant.