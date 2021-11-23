BMW GS Trophy 2022 Qualifier for Team India Organized in Bhubaneshwar

BMW Motorrad organized the qualifier for International GS Trophy 2022 in Bhubaneswar, Orissa from 20-21 November 2021. This was a much-awaited opportunity for BMW GS riders in India to display their off-roading skills and stand a chance to compete at an international level.

The Bhubaneswar qualifier event was held at one of the most picturesque locations - the Helipad Ground opposite the ancient Konark Sun Temple in Puri. Registration was open for all BMW GS motorcycle owners.

The multi-city qualifiers are being held across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. Riders screened and selected at these events will compete at the Indian National Qualifier where the top three winners will finally constitute ‘Team India’.

Team India will proudly represent the country at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 to be held in Albania. The team will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Albania and presented with a brand-new personalized BMW GS motorcycle for each rider for the duration of the event.

Team India will compete against other teams from Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, South East Asia, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States of America.