BMW 7-Series & X7 Have Been Given What Duties at T4 of Delhi Airport

The BMW 7-Series and X7 have been assigned specific duties at the Terminal 4 of the Delhi airport. Can you guess the tasks allotted for these high-end cars?

The new BMW 7-Series and the first-ever BMW X7 are now the official choices for all VIP movements at Terminal 4, Delhi International Airport. The high-end BMW cars will now be used by all dignitaries, leading businessmen and eminent personalities transiting through the Terminal 4 of Delhi International Airport.

The new BMW 7 Series features exquisite design details, finest materials and powerful innovations which deliver a new echelon of driving pleasure. It has been exclusively imagined, designed and crafted for individuals who value every moment, and discover an experience inspired by those who drive the world.

The first-ever BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class. It is an elegant fusion of presence and personality. Despite its majestic appearance, it gives an impression of lightness and agility thanks to the puristic design and athletic styling. At the same time, the considerable spaciousness of the interior offers a pioneering interplay of exclusivity, functionality and freedom – incomparable comfort.

BMW Excellence Pavillion - The VIP Lounge at Terminal 4 showcases the exclusive BMW Lifestyle Collection. Individuals can explore a wide range of refined-yet-practical apparel featuring modern copper accents and accessories inspired by the iconic BMW design language of past, present, and future.