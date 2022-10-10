BMW 5 Series and X3 Earn Top Safety Awards

The BMW 5 series, a large luxury car, and the BMW X3, a midsize luxury SUV, earn 2022 Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards this year, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crash worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier Top Safety Pick, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The 2022-23 5 series and X3 meet all the requirements for the higher-tier award. Acceptable-rated headlights are standard on the 5 series, while all trims of the X3 are equipped with a good-rated system.

The 5 series comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns a superior rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation and an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test, while the X3’s standard system earns superior ratings in both evaluations.