Audi A4 Facelift Bookings Open In India; Launch Early Next Year

The Audi A4 facelift will soon be launched in India as the German carmaker has now officially begun taking pre-bookings for the facelifted sedan in India. You can book the facelifted Audi A4 for a token amount of INR 2 lakh at either any authorized Audi dealerships across the country or on their official website. To offer the best ownership experience to its customers, Audi is even offering a four-year comprehensive service package on pre-bookings. The Audi A4 facelift will be the first launch from the German carmaker in India in 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said,

"We are extremely happy to open bookings for the new Audi A4 - this will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high-performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven."

What has been a very strong seller for Audi in India, has been updated significantly both inside and out. The new Audi A4 facelift sports Audi's latest iteration of the hexagonal single-frame grille flanked by new LED headlamps with LED DRLs on either side. The front bumper too has been refreshed with new fog lamp housings and at the rear, there's redesigned tail lamps with a re-worked bumper. The new Audi A4 looks a lot more sporty and hunkered down than the outgoing car.

The interiors of the Audi A4 too have been sufficiently spruced up. Although it does the feature the dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and climate controls seen on newer and bigger Audis like the A6, A8L and Q8, it does come with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi's latest MMI user interface. It also gets Audi's virtual cockpit system along with configurable interior lighting and a few other new features as well. The quality of materials used on the inside too have been improved.

Under the hood, the Audi A4 facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine in India. This engine produces 190hp and the A4 will even get a 12V mild-hybrid system for the first time. The engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic with power being sent to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro system, which will likely be a standard fitment. Audi claims the A4 can sprint from 0-100kph in just 7.3 seconds. When launched early next year, it will rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.