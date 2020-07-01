BMW 3 Series electric car spotted testing, expected launch in 2023 - Report

A BMW 3 Series electric car has been spotted testing. The new electric vehicle is expected to be launched in 2023.

The prototype of the BMW 3 Series electric car that has been spied on a test features a design that is very similar to that of the conventional BMW 3 Series. Elements such as the LED taillamps, outside rearview mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, sloping roofline, sharp boot lid, do remind us of the regular 3 Series sedan. However, there are some visual changes that the company has implemented in the electric version of the salon. These aesthetic updates are hidden behind the camouflage stickers.

These are the mandatory ‘Electric Test Vehicle’ camouflage stickers which tell us that the prototype is, indeed, of an electric vehicle. It can be seen in the spy pictures that the rear bumper does not have any cutouts for the exhaust system. This further confirms the fact that this is an electric car.

Similarly, the front end of the prototype of the BMW 3 Series electric car features a cleaner look and is likely to have an enclosed kidney grille because there’s no need to channel air into the engine bay. Just as the exterior of the electric BMW 3 Series, the interior is also likely to be similar to that of the regular BMW 3 Series.

The BMW 3 Series electric car prototype seen in these spy images appears to be based on the regular car’s long-wheelbase version, which is a China-exclusive model, however, is expected to be launched in India by mid-2021. The extra room between the axles would have allowed BMW to use a larger battery pack.

While BMW has not released any official information regarding the electric 3 Series, it is being anticipated that the EV would borrow the electric powertrain from the upcoming BMW iX3 electric crossover. BMW had earlier announced its goal of having 25 electric cars in its entire product line-up by 2023 and it seems that the electric BMW 3 Series would be one of them.

