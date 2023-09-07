BMW 220i M Performance Edition Launched in India

BMW Group India launched the BMW 220i M Performance Edition. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the limited edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop.

A flamboyant expression of legendary BMW sportiness, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is a formidable epitome of advanced driving dynamics, all combined in a progressive coupé design with class-defining luxury. The ‘M’ Performance parts accentuate the sporty nature of the car in all aspects. The BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is much more than a conventional sports coupé. The BMW M Performance parts bring the excitement and flavour of M to the streets and offer owners an opportunity to express their passion for dynamism and individuality. This limited edition elevates the characteristics of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to the next level. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition offers an irresistible driving force, inviting you to step out, stand out and do things your own way - in more ways than one.”

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be exclusively available in a petrol variant at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 46,00,000.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available exclusively in the Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster I Black.