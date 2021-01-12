BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Petrol 220i Launched For INR 40.90 Lakh

BMW launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe last year only with a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine. The German carmaker had then said a petrol version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe would be launched at a later stage. BMW has now launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in a new petrol 220i M Sport variant for a price of INR 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new petrol 220i M Sport variant now sits just above the base-spec 220d Sportline variant. Here's how the new BMW 220i M Sport stacks up against the rest of the range.

Variant BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price (ex-showroom) 220d Sportline Rs 40.40 lakh 220i M Sport Rs 40.90 lakh 220d M Sport Rs 42.30 lakh Black Shadow Edition Rs 42.30 lakh

The new BMW 22oi M Sport is powered by a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190hp and 280Nm of torque. In comparison, the diesel version of the 2 Series puts out a similar 190hp of power but produces considerably more torque with 400Nm. The engine continues to come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. BMW claims the 2 GC petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in 7.1 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker than the diesel.

Unlike all other BMW sedans which are rear-wheel driven, the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a transverse engine layout and a front-wheel drive setup. BMW is offering six metallic exterior paint options and all-black upholstery for the interiors. The diesel version of the 2 GC comes with dual-tone black and beige upholstery. Offered in a single top-spec M Sport variant, the 220i gets the usual M Sport goodies with its 17-inch M alloy wheels, chrome-tipped dual exhausts, M Aerodynamics package, and M-stamped interior elements such as the steering wheel, headrests, and gear levers.

In terms of features, the 2 GC petrol carries over all the creature comforts from the diesel version of BMW's entry-level sedan. Some of the highlight features would include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, connected navigation and powered front seats. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with brake assist, traction control, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control, and an electric parking brake with auto hold.

The price range (INR 40.40 lakh to INR 42.30 lakh, ex-showroom) of the BMW 2 Series however remains unchanged as the new petrol variant comfortably sits between the existing variants. Currently, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe does not have any direct rival in the Indian market but it will soon see competition from the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the new Audi A3.

