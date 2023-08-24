BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Bookings Open in India

BMW India is going to launch the BMW 220i M Performance Edition on 7 September 2023. Bookings for the car, exclusively available in a Black Sapphire metallic paintwork, are now open.

The BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for INR 1,50,000.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has already established itself in the segment by providing a fresh dose of individuality, performance and athletic appeal. The stylish design stands out with an elongated silhouette and frameless doors.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 220i M Performance Edition ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration. The car produces a power output of 176 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm and accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds. The M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, along with other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offer an excellent aesthetic edge which enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects.

Customers can visit BMW Online Shop where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.