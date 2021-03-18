The i4 Is BMW's Answer To Tesla Model 3; Sprints From 0-100 kph in 4 secs

BMW has taken the wraps off the all-new i4, their first all-electric four-door coupe. The BMW i4 is based on the 4-Series platform and it meant to take competition to the likes of the Tesla Model 3. The design of the new i4 may sure be polarizing, but it is in line with BMW's newer ICE-powered cars like the new M3 and M4. And while it may not have a hoot of an engine under its hood, BMW had earlier dropped a teaser of the new i4 with a lively rear-end to prove that it still has that BMW magic.

The BMW i4 will be offered in multiple variants with different powertrain configurations and battery sizes. The German carmaker has not yet revealed the exact specifications of each variant, but we do know that the powertrain can develop up to 530hp of power. These figures put it in the same league as that of BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Of course, this being an electric car, we have to talk about its 0-100 kph sprint, which it achieves in 4 seconds flat.

As far as range in concerned, BMW is promising a driving range of up to 590km in a single charge as per the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. This, again, puts it right in the ballpark of the Tesla Model 3. The battery pack in the i4 will also support fast charging. BMW has also thrown in a host of updates under the skin to improve its driving experience. The i4 comes with model-specific damper technology that reduces the dipping movements of the body when launching off the line. It also comes with an actuator-related wheel slip limitation (ARB) that provided optimum traction and stability on slippery road conditions.

In terms of design, the BMW i4 is a mix of a clean side profile and rear-end but a busy front-end. Busy, of course, because of the absurdly large grille, which has now been closed off as this is an electric car. Look past the grille, and the rest of design is pretty clean and smart. It looks typically BMW with its sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps. The sloping roofline and the smooth body surfaces create an aerodynamically-efficient design. The flush-fitting door handles and a diffuser at the rear further aid that effect. The EV-spec alloy wheels and the blue elements all around also add their element of distinction.

BMW has, however, not revealed any images of the interior of the i4. It could be similar to the regular 4-Series, but with a few EV-specific elements. Conversely, it could also boast of BMW's latest 8th-generation i-Drive layout with a giant twin curved display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display. There are still a lot of details yet to be revealed, which we expect will happen closer to the launch. The all-electric i4 will go on sale later in 2021.

