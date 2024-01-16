Bizarre Cars: 2 Jimnys Combined, Draw Power from a V6 Engine

This has to be one of the most bizarre and applaudable cars that we have ever come across. Here is an amalgamation of two Suzuki Jimnys that draw power from a Suzuki Escudo SUV's mighty V6 petrol engine. And the best part is that it has been built by the students of the Nippon Automobile College, or NATS, and showcased at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Named the NATS Shakotan Jimny J1, this vehicle is a distinctive masterpiece that captures attention with its striking resemblance to the Toyota Mega Cruiser, often hailed as Japan's equivalent of the Hummer. What distinguishes this project is not its association with a tuning company, but rather its roots as a student-led initiative.

The NATS team took a bold and unconventional approach, melding the chassis of the Suzuki Escudo SUV with two first-generation Suzuki Jimnys. The outcome is a one-of-a-kind fusion showcasing a low-riding profile and housing the Escudo's V6 gasoline engine beneath the hood.

The exterior of this extraordinary creation is captivating, achieved by seamlessly blending two Jimny units with four headlights at the front. The use of air suspension ensures the body-dropped chassis embraces the ground, with added flair from Toyo-branded tires and custom wheels courtesy of iMLA.

Powering this unique vehicle is a 2.5-liter V6 engine, reportedly left unaltered, maintaining an output of approximately 160 horsepower. Given the distinctive ride height, power may not be the primary focus.

