Bentley Flying Spur Speed Sets Winter Lap Record in Sweden

Bentley Flying Spur Speed has claimed a new winter lap record after conquering an ice-covered circuit in northern Sweden. The luxury performance sedan completed the 2.05-mile Drivecenter Arena track in Fällfors in 2 minutes 58 seconds, setting the fastest recorded lap on the frozen surface.

Located around 100 miles from the Arctic Circle, the former military airbase was blanketed with nearly 12 inches of ice and snow. Despite the extreme conditions, the Flying Spur Speed reached a top speed of 120 mph during the record run.

The car used was a production-spec Flying Spur Speed, running on studded 21-inch winter tyres. Bentley credits the car’s variable four-wheel-drive system and rear-wheel steering for maintaining stability and agility on the low-grip surface. Notably, the run was completed with all electronic stability systems switched off, highlighting the underlying mechanical capability of the platform.

Powering the Flying Spur Speed is Bentley’s Ultra Performance Hybrid setup, pairing a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 600 PS with a 190 PS electric motor. Together, the system delivers a combined 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. The plug-in hybrid setup also allows the sedan to travel up to 47 miles in pure electric mode, thanks to a 25.9 kWh battery.

The record-setting car was finished in Brooklands Green, complemented by a Linen and Cumbrian Green interior. This specification mirrors a classic Bentley Turbo R from the brand’s heritage collection, marking the 40th anniversary of the iconic model.