Bentley: First Car Maker to Join Global Body for Responsibly-Sourced Leather

Bentley Motors has taken a significant step in its sustainability journey by becoming the first automotive member of Leather Naturally, a global organization dedicated to promoting responsibly-sourced leather. This move highlights Bentley's commitment to a circular economy and its Beyond100 strategy, which aims to establish the brand as a leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

Leather Naturally, an international NGO, advocates for the use of certified, ethically sourced leather as a natural by-product of the food industry, ensuring that materials which would otherwise go to waste are instead utilized in a sustainable manner. Bentley's partnership with Leather Naturally builds on its earlier environmental initiatives, such as joining the Leather Working Group in 2021, where the brand promoted responsible business practices and environmental compliance within the leather industry.

Also read: Bentley Expands Satin Paint Options for Unmatched Personalization

In a further push towards sustainability, Bentley introduced a pioneering leather option for its customers, using a tanning process derived from Olive Mill Waste Water, a by-product of the olive oil industry. This innovative approach produces leather that is free from harmful heavy metals, minerals, and aldehydes, aligning with Bentley's vision of combining luxury with environmental responsibility.

By joining forces with Leather Naturally, Bentley continues to lead by example, setting new standards in the luxury automotive industry for sustainable practices and responsible sourcing.