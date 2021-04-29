Bajaj Pulsar 150 Now Available in New Colours

Bajaj Auto is updating the Pulsar range of motorcycles. Pune-based two-wheeler giant has recently introduced new colour options for the Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220F models. Now, even the Bajaj Pulsar 150 has received new paint schemes to refresh things up a bit and lure in more buyers.

As per the company’s official website, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is now available in new pearl white and sapphire blue colour options. On the other hand, the Twin Disc variant of the motorcycle has 3 new paint schemes - volcanic red, pearl white, and sparkle black. Interestingly, the updated model started to arrive at dealerships last month itself and there are walkaround videos that suggest that the Pulsar 150 has 4 new colour options - volcanic red, pearl white, sapphire blue, and sparkle black. Perhaps, Bajaj Auto is yet to fully update its website.

The new colour options of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 are quite attractive and should be able to rope in more customers. They feature a blacked-out engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels that enhance the sportiness of the motorcycle. The addition of faux carbon fibre stickers on parts like the front fender and side panels is also a nice touch. Other than that, there are updated graphics on the fuel tank, belly pan, headlight cowl, and rear cowl, that improve the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal.

The changes are limited to the colourways only. Mechanically, the Pulsar 150 remains the same. It is powered by a 149.50cc single-cylinder engine that features 2 valves and twin spark plugs. It is capable of producing 14PS of max power at 8500rpm and 13.25Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm.

For the new colours, Bajaj Auto is asking INR 1,01,818* for the drum brake variant of the Pulsar 150 whereas the Twin Disc model in the new paint options is available at INR 1,04,819*. The Neon edition does not get any updates.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi