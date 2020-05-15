Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 launched, prices start at INR 47,763 - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 100 BS6. The 100 cc commuter motorcycle is available in two variants with a starting price of INR 47,763*.

Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Specs

The more eco-friendly Bajaj Platina 100 uses a revised 102 cc single-cylinder engine in order to comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It comes equipped with electronic fuel injection for enhanced mileage and improved performance. This air-cooled mill is capable of producing a maximum power of 7.9 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit. As per Bajaj Auto’s internal tests, the Platina 100 BS6 can reach a top speed of 90 km/h.

Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Features

The Platina 100 BS6 is one of the most stylish commuters in its segment. Some of its key features include:

LED daytime running light

Attractive headlamp with a small visor

Alloy wheels with tube-type tyres

Blacked-out exhaust with chrome heat shield

Long and comfortable seat

Rubber foot pads

Telescopic front forks with 135 mm of travel

SNS rear suspension with 110 mm of travel

130 mm front drum brake and 110 mm rear drum brake with CBS

Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Length 2,003 mm Width 713 mm Height 1,100 mm Wheelbase 1,255 mm Saddle height 804 mm Ground clearance 200 mm Kerb weight 116 kg (KS) / 117.5 kg (ES)

Also Read: Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 launched, priced at INR 59,802

Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Price, Variants, & Colours

The Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 has two variants - KS and ES. The Kick Start variant costs INR 47,763* whereas the Electric Start variant retails at INR 55,546*. Both the variants are available in two colour options with stylish graphics. The colour options are Red and Black.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi