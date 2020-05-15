Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 launched, prices start at INR 47,763 - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 100 BS6. The 100 cc commuter motorcycle is available in two variants with a starting price of INR 47,763*.
Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Specs
The more eco-friendly Bajaj Platina 100 uses a revised 102 cc single-cylinder engine in order to comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It comes equipped with electronic fuel injection for enhanced mileage and improved performance. This air-cooled mill is capable of producing a maximum power of 7.9 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit. As per Bajaj Auto’s internal tests, the Platina 100 BS6 can reach a top speed of 90 km/h.
Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Features
The Platina 100 BS6 is one of the most stylish commuters in its segment. Some of its key features include:
- LED daytime running light
- Attractive headlamp with a small visor
- Alloy wheels with tube-type tyres
- Blacked-out exhaust with chrome heat shield
- Long and comfortable seat
- Rubber foot pads
- Telescopic front forks with 135 mm of travel
- SNS rear suspension with 110 mm of travel
- 130 mm front drum brake and 110 mm rear drum brake with CBS
Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Dimensions
|Aspect
|Measurement
|Length
|2,003 mm
|Width
|713 mm
|Height
|1,100 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,255 mm
|Saddle height
|804 mm
|Ground clearance
|200 mm
|Kerb weight
|116 kg (KS) / 117.5 kg (ES)
Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 Price, Variants, & Colours
The Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 has two variants - KS and ES. The Kick Start variant costs INR 47,763* whereas the Electric Start variant retails at INR 55,546*. Both the variants are available in two colour options with stylish graphics. The colour options are Red and Black.
*Ex-showroom, Delhi