Bajaj Dominar Rides Announced, 8-day Rann of Kutch Tour to Begin Soon

Bajaj Dominar Rides has been officially announced. It will kick start with the first tour to Rann of Kutch starting from 23rd March 2022. This 8-day Mumbai – Rann of Kutch – Mumbai ride will have the riders cover almost 2,200 km over scenic locations in what is popularly known as ‘India’s Great White Desert’.

With ‘Dominar Rides’, Bajaj Auto seeks to provide Dominar owners with experiences to cherish for a lifetime. This program will promote motorcycle touring in India by organizing rides across the country, whether weeklong rides to exotic locations or weekend rides to urban getaways.

The ‘Great white desert ride’ is only the first of this year's program covering some rarely visited locations on Rannand is only a start to commitment towards longer-haul Dominar riding. The journey will cover Little Rann, Dholavira near the Indo-Pak border, KaloDungar, and an archaeological site at Khadirbet before hitting the scenic white land, Rann of Kutch.

The ride will flag off from Mumbai and be led by Sarath Shenoy, a Dominar Odyssey rider. Sarath, an experienced tourer himself, has traversed the ‘Roof of the World’ on his Dominar - known to be one of the most challenging stretches in the world. Apart from that, Sarath has covered over 3L km in India, Nepal, and Bhutan in the last five years.

Bajaj Dominar customers can visit the https://www.bajajauto.com/dominar-rides page for registrations. The all-inclusive cost of the tour is INR 15,000. This covers all accommodation, food, on-road service, and support during the ride.