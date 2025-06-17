Bajaj Chetak 3001 Debuts with More Range, Smarter Features at ₹99,990

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak 3001, a feature-packed upgrade to the best-selling Chetak 2903, priced at ₹99,990. Built on the proven Chetak 35 Series platform, the 3001 brings real-world practicality with a certified 127 km range, 35L boot space, and a mature ride experience.

The new floorboard-mounted 3.0 kWh battery offers better stability, a lower centre of gravity, and more room for riders. With a 750W charger, it powers from 0 to 80% in just 3 hours 50 minutes, making it one of the quickest-charging EVs in its segment.

Buyers can also opt for TecPac features, including call/music controls, guide-me-home lights, hill-hold assist, and more.

Built tough for Indian roads, the 3001 features a solid steel body, IP67 water resistance, and Bajaj’s nationwide support network of over 3,800 service centres.

With Chetak topping EV scooter sales in Q4 FY25, the 3001 continues Bajaj's charge in the electric two-wheeler space—offering an ideal mix of technology, durability, and everyday practicality. Availability on Amazon will follow soon.