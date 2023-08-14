Automobili Pininfarina to Premiere First Car of Future Portfolio

Automobili Pininfarina is set to return to Monterey Car Week this year, with an exceptional presentation of its model range and an exciting look towards its future. Three exquisite vehicles will be on display at a private residence from Thursday 17 August and then at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, on Friday 18 August.

Making its world premiere will be the first of a new collection of future vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina, a collectible masterpiece for discerning clients named B95. It will feature details inspired by the recently revealed PURA Vision design concept, offering a completely new proposition from the Italian marque.

The new star will be shown alongside the PURA Vision design concept at Automobili Pininfarina’s private residence in Monterey for the week, as well as the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, which made its world dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.