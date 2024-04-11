Automobili Pininfarina Creates Bespoke Twin Hypercars

Automobili Pininfarina has delivered its most unique commission to date – the Battista Reversario, inspired by the Battista Anniversario and the concept of balance. It is the pinnacle of ‘Dream Cars. Made Real’ – Automobili Pininfarina’s philosophy of co-curating truly unique vehicles with its clients.

Every hand-crafted vehicle to leave Automobili Pininfarina’s Cambiano atelier is a unique expression of each client’s personality. Battista Reversario serves as an exemplar of this, demonstrating the sophistication of personalisation available to clients.

In creating the Battista Reversario, the client, alongside Automobili Pininfarina designers, has created a bespoke vehicle that will never be repeated. The client’s collection of vehicles already includes the fifth in the limited run of five Battista Anniversario models.

One of the most striking features of the Battista Reversario is its colour scheme, which is crafted to be the inverse of the unique Pininfarina heritage-inspired design theme that characterised the Anniversario. The lower body is finished in Bianco Sestriere gloss, with the upper body in Grigio Antonelliano gloss.

In a continuation of the theme from the previous model, the pinstripes are consistent with the upper stripe, in signature Iconica Blu. Bespoke inscriptions, including the vehicle’s unique ‘Reversario’ nameplate, are displayed both forward and ‘in reflection’, on the carbon side wings and the underside of the active rear wing.

Inside, the Pilota seats are fitted with a white-on-white Alcantara quilting with a perforated background in Iconica Blu. While the cabin is primarily black including the bespoke chassis plate anodized in black, there are accents throughout with the cupholder retainer, the headliner centre bezel, and the seatbelts, all finished in Iconica Blu.

Reversario comes complete with an exclusive three-piece luggage set, reflecting the commissioning client’s lifestyle. Its briefcase, weekend holdall and suit bag are all finished Black leather, trimmed with Iconica Blu edging and an off-white Alcantara quilt, and represents the ultimate lifestyle collection.

Battista Anniversario was launched in 2020 to celebrate 90 years since Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina created the legendary Pininfarina coach builder and design house. Only five were ever made available.

Battista Reversario, like the Anniversario, is the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever made, powered by a state-of-the-art powertrain. The world’s first pure-electric hyper GT utilises a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery contained within a strong but lightweight carbon fibre housing.

Four independent high-performance electric motors – one driving each wheel – combine with Full Torque Vectoring, Electronic Stability Control and a software differential that allows drivers to tailor the power delivery and handling responses like never before, while its T-shaped liquid-cooled battery pack is mounted centrally behind the seats to ensure a low centre of gravity.

Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula One car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h covered in just 4.75 seconds.

Battista combines hypercar performance with the cruising range and luxurious cabin of a traditional GT, with all-wheel drive and a choice of five driving modes to tailor the driving dynamics: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere.