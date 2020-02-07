Auto Expo 2020 - Kia e-Niro EV with up to 455 km range showcased

The Kia e-Niro EV is being displayed at Auto Expo 2020 in the long-range version. It's a Hyundai Kona Electric rival globally and one of the three models under the Kia Niro series of eco-friendly SUVs.

The Kia e-Niro has the same sleek and curvy silhouette as the Kia Niro Hybrid and Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid but comes with its own set of subtle design alterations to boast its cleaner powertrain. The Kia e-Niro comes with a closed Tiger-nose front grille which hides the charging port behind it, along with redesigned daytime running LED lights with blue highlights in the front bumper, exclusive 17-inch aerodynamically enhanced alloy wheels and blue highlights.

On the inside, while the overall design is the same, there are subtle alterations here as well. Things like blue accents for the AC vents, rotator dial drive selector and blue trim in the leather seat upholstery. The Kia e-Niro packs features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient mood lighting, leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charger, electric parking brake, heated and ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.

The long-range version of the Kia e-Niro EV uses a 64 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a single electric motor that generates 136 kW (204 PS) and 395 Nm of torque. This electric SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 167 km/h. The energy consumption rating is 15.9 kWh/100 km and the maximum driving range which can be extracted from the battery pack is 455 km.

The Kia e-Niro will not be launched in India anytime soon and has been put on display here to just demonstrate the company's EV technology. The Kia Seltos EV (codename: Kia SP2 EV) will likely use the same powertrain as the Kia Niro EV long-range. Know all about the electric Kia Seltos in our dedicated report here.