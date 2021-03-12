Proton Saga - Malaysian Auto Icon - Spotted In Pakistan Ahead Of Launch

Proton, a Malaysian automobile company, will soon be launching its second product in Pakistan. As the carmaker continues its expansion into global markets, the Proton Saga has now been spotted in Pakistan. What is a highly-anticipated car in the neighbouring country, the Proton Saga has a golden history back home in Malaysia. It was the first ever locally-produced car in Malaysia back in 1985, and is even known as the national car of Malaysia.

The first generation of the Saga came in 1985 and stayed in production till 2008. The second-generation Proton Saga lived between 2008 and 2016. The third-generation then came in 2016 and it is now on its way to Pakistan. Proton will be bringing the Saga to Pakistan in partnership with Al-Haj Automotive. The first batch of Proton Sagas (100 units) will be brought to the country as a CBU for launch purposes at a subsidized 50% duty structure.

Al-Haj Automotive is then planning to locally assemble Saga from June 2021. The Proton Saga will be offered in three variants in Pakistan - Standard MT, Standard AT, and Premium AT. All three variants will be powered by a 1.3-liter VVT four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 91hp and 117 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearboxes.

As for its styling, the Saga has a typical three-box sedan design. Although it's not as flamboyant or sophisticated as sedans we are used to seeing here in India, the traditional Malaysian design has an old-school charm to it. The sedan still features halogen headlamps but thankfully also comes with LED DRLs. The 15-inch alloy wheels and the boot lid spoiler are a few other design highlights. The front and rear bumpers are well contoured and add a hint of sportiness.

On the inside, the Proton Saga comes equipped with a multi-function steering wheel, a 7-inch Android-based infotainment touchscreen, four speakers, two additional USB charging ports, a reverse camera, dual front airbags, traction control, front parking sensors, stability control and more. Prices for the Proton Saga are expected to range between INR 20-25 lakh in Pakistan, where it will rival the likes of the Toyota Yaris and Honda City.

