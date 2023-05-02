Auto Accident Settlements Amounts

According to Grossman Law Offices, APC, California's average car settlement amount is around $21,000. In most cases, auto accident victims receive economic damages. Still, depending on the circumstances of your case, you might also be awarded non-economic damages, which will boost your compensation value.

To receive the best possible auto accident settlement amount, you should consult with a car accident lawyer and present your case. They will be able to analyze your claim and inform you about how much your claim might be worth and how strong your case is.

Understanding California’s Personal Injury Laws

California is an at-fault state when it comes to car accidents. This means that whoever is responsible for the accident has to pay for all the injuries and property damage resulting from the accident.

The pure comparative negligence system also plays a role here. Even if you are 99% responsible for the accident, you can still recover some damages as a car accident victim. When it comes to auto accident settlement amounts, you should work closely with a personal injury lawyer so that you can recover the highest possible amount for your injuries and property damage, especially since the pure comparative negligence system might deduct some of your settlement amounts.

For example, the at-fault party might be able to prove that you weren’t wearing a seat belt during the accident, which will shift the liability to you rather than them. The argument could be that your wounds wouldn’t have been so severe if you were wearing a seat belt.

However, if you work with a personal injury lawyer, they might be able to dismiss the seatbelt defense and argue that you suffer from a medical condition that prevents you from legally wearing a seatbelt or use some other legal strategy in your favor.

This way, your fault percentage won’t increase, and you won’t have a portion of your settlement deducted. Apart from this, if your lawyer is a good negotiator, they can build a strong enough case that you might not even need to go to court to settle.

This often happens when the at-fault party or the insurance companies realize that they don’t have any chance of shifting the blame unto you to decrease your settlement rewards.

Focusing on All the Losses

In most car accidents, there are several things that you might be compensated for in your personal injury claim, such as:

Property damage and injuries

Lost wages due to inability to work

Pain and suffering

Past and future medical expenses

Loss of consortium or quality of life and more

Many people focus only on tangible damages when they are involved in car accidents. However, intangible damages, such as pain and suffering, can bring you more financial compensation than tangible damages, such as physical injuries or property damage.

With a personal injury lawyer by your side, you will be able to pursue compensation for all your losses and receive fair compensation for your troubles while also ensuring that no legal strategies or other tactics are used against you to undermine your claim and the severity of your injuries.