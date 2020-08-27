Audi RS Q8 launched in India, has a top speed of over 300 km/h

Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India. The new gigantic SUV is capable of achieving a top speed of 304 km/h when equipped with the optional RS dynamic package plus. Without this package, the luxury sportscar maxes out at 250 km/h, which is still quite fast enough, don’t you think?

Under the hood of the new Audi RS Q8 is a 4.0-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which pumps out a whopping 600 hp of power and ground-shattering 800 Nm of torque. The transmission here is an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Combine these figures with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and the mild-hybrid system with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system that works in conjunction with the ICE, and you get a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.8 seconds. No wonder why the Audi RS Q8 is the fastest SUV around the famous Nurburgring track.

On the outside, the Audi RS Q8 features a glossy black single-frame octagonal honeycomb grille, gorgeous LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and a large front air intake. The new performance SUV runs on 23-inch sporty-looking alloy wheels. There is also RS-specific side sills and roof spoiler. The rear end of the new Audi RS Q8 is kept busy by the oval exhaust pipes, diffuser, and signature LED lighting.

The interior of the Audi RS Q8 boasts opulence. Features such as sports seats, ambient lighting, Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI touchscreen can be found in the cabin. The flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters ensures that the sportiness of the outside is maintained here as well.

Some of the other key features of the Audi RS Q8 are:

All-wheel steering

Adaptive air suspension

Electric tailgate

Audi Drive Select with several drive modes

4-zone climate control

Audi is also providing a bunch of optional accessories which include Matrix LED headlights, RS sports exhaust, RS ceramic brake, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, and more.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Audi RS Q8 costs INR 2.07 crore (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news.