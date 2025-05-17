Audi Q3 Hits Big in Hungary!

Audi Hungaria has rolled out its one-millionth Q3 from the Győr plant, marking a major production milestone for the popular compact SUV. Since its global debut in 2011, over two million Audi Q3s have been sold worldwide, with half of them built at the Hungarian facility.

Established in 1993, the Győr plant has become a key hub for Audi, having produced more than 45 million engines and two million vehicles to date. Production of the second-generation Q3 and the sportier Q3 Sportback began in 2018, solidifying the model’s place in Audi’s global portfolio.

In 2024 alone, the plant assembled 99,288 Q3 units and 63,759 Sportback models, underscoring continued demand for the compact SUV.

The next-generation Audi Q3 is set to debut in summer 2025, promising to carry forward the model’s strong legacy from Győr to roads around the world.