Audi India Opens its Pre-owned Luxury Car Showroom in Ahmedabad

Audi has announced the inauguration of its pre-owned luxury car showroom – Audi Approved: plus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The state-of-the-art showroom spans across 2000 sq. ft. with a capacity to display 04 cars. The showroom will cater to the rising demand in the city located along the banks of the Sabarmati and nearby regions, including Gandhinagar, the state capital.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The per capita income of Gujarat is almost double the national figure, and Ahmedabad has emerged as a crucial economic and industrial hub in India. Over the years, we have observed a steady increase in the demand for luxury cars in the city and its adjacent areas. The showroom will help us tap into this and expand our pre-owned car business. The facility will offer customers a range of pre-owned Audi cars that have gone through stringent quality checks to ensure the ultimate Audi experience. We will be opening more such showrooms in new geographies in the coming months.”

Every pre-owned vehicle featured at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergoes mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.

Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and a complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Samir Mistry, Audi Ahmedabad, said, “We have a long-standing relationship of 13 years with Audi India. The opening of the new Audi Approved: plus showroom will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the region and provide customers with a great experience while opening doors to a new cluster of customers who wish to upgrade to luxury cars. As a result, consumers feel more confident and have access to an authorized dealer to purchase Audi pre-owned cars.”