Audi India Now Accepting Bookings For New Audi Q3

Audi India has announced that it has started accepting bookings for its new Audi Q3. Interested customers can reserve one on the Audi India website and the ‘myAudi Connect’ App.

The new Audi Q3 will be available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology and will come loaded with host segment-first features.

The new Audi Q3 can be booked with an initial amount of INR 2,00,000. The first 500 customers will receive lucrative ownership benefits including an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q3 has a fan following of its own in India and is loved by one and all. It has been our best-selling model and we are overjoyed to open bookings in addition to announcing all the fantastic features and ownership benefits. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features.”

The new Audi Q3 is a successful model with new strengths. A car with great all-round talents, the new Audi Q3 is equipped with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and sports a 2.0l TFSI engine that delivers 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100 in just 7.3 seconds.