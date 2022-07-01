Audi India Reports 49% Growth in First Half of 2022

Audi India has announced that it has retailed 1765 units in the January – June 2022 period, buoyed by new product introductions and continued demand for the Audi e-tron range, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, Audi A6 and S/RS models. Audi India recorded a robust 49% growth over the same period last year.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The first six months of 2022 have seen a healthy sales growth of 49%. We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles - the Audi e-tron 50 and 55, the Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi e-tron GT range. Our petrol-powered portfolio including the Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022. We are now all geared to launch our flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L in India on July 12, 2022.”

Audi India recently announced segment-first initiatives to celebrate fifteen glorious years in the country. The brand introduced a warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for all cars sold this year, starting June 01, 2022.

In addition, the brand launched Audi Club Rewards – a program that offers exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences to all existing owners (including Audi Approved: plus owners) and future customers of Audi India.

Audi India continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus in India. Currently operating with sixteen Audi Approved: plus showrooms across all major hubs in the country, Audi India is expanding rapidly and will have twenty pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022.