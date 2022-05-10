Audi India Announces Its New Dealer Partner For Kerala

Audi India has announced its dealer partner for Kerala. PPS Motors Private Limited is the German brand's new dealer partner in the state. This partnership includes Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode & Audi Service Trivandrum effective May 1, 2022.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

We are happy to announce the appointment of PPS Motors as our new dealer partner for Audi Kochi, Audi Sevive Kozhikode and Audi Service Trivandrum. Kerala is an extremely important market for Audi India and we are confident that our partners PPS Motors will deliver exceptional services to customers in this region.

Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, PPS Motors, said: