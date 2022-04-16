Audi e-tron GT Wins the 2022 World Performance Car Award

The Audi e-tron GT quattro is a big winner at this year’s World Car Awards, which have been presented for the 18th time in New York. Nominated in the categories World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year, the e-tron GT quattro took home the title of World Performance Car at the world’s biggest and most prestigious new car awards ceremony, dubbed the “Oscars of the automotive world.” More than 100 auto journalists from around the world thoroughly tested the cars that qualified and then voted on them for the 2022 honors.

“We’re happy that the fully electric Audi e-tron GT quattro was a finalist in three categories only a year after its world premiere,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, after the awards program. He further added, "The fact that the Audi e-tron GT quattro takes the title of "World Performance Car" and thus this award goes to Audi for the fifth time makes us particularly proud, of course. The Audi e-tron GT quattro proves that electric mobility can be sustainable, dynamic, and fascinating all at once. That’s why it is an important part of our commitment to electric mobility.”

As of 2026, Audi will only be launching new models with electric drive systems onto the global market. Starting in 2025, all production at Audi locations will be carbon neutral. That is already happening now in Brussels, Győr, and the Böllinger Höfe, where the Audi e-tron GT quattro is produced.

The performance that earned the Audi e-tron GT quattro its World Performance Car award is ensured, to a great extent, by a sophisticated thermal management system. In the Audi e-tron GT quattro, that system consists of four thermal circuits. That means that the battery and the components of the drive system each stay at their ideal temperature, resulting in performance characteristics that can be reproduced at any time.

Thanks to intelligent thermal management, anyone who uses the e-tron route planner in the e-tron GT quattro will put the battery in an ideal temperature range for charging, depending on the exterior temperature, even while the car is driving – which is useful for fast charging with up to 270 kW.