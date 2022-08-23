Audi Cars in India Will Soon Become Even Costlier Due To Price Hike

Audi cars in India will soon become even costlier because of an upcoming price hike. The German automobile manufacturer has announced that it's going to increase the price across its entire model range.

Audi cars in India will see a price hike of up to 2.4% which will be enforced from Sept 20. The company has said that it is taking this step due to the rising input and supply chain costs.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4% across our model range.”

Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback and Audi RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand, comprises of a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Audi India recently opened online bookings for its loved model Audi Q3 in India.