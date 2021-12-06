Audi A4 in India Gets a New Variant - A4 Premium

Audi has announced a new variant of the A4 - the Audi A4 Premium - to celebrate a successful 2021. The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasts a new design and a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

The Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing line up including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants. The Audi A4 Premium is priced at INR 39,99,000 Ex-showroom.

Commenting on the introduction, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant - the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn't be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family."

The Audi A4 Premium with its multi-dimensional design is perfect for both everyday driving and a thrilling, fun drive. Built for comfort, safety, and practicality, the car is equipped with multiple state-of-the-art features that make it a combination of power, technology, and efficiency.

The Audi A4 is now on offer in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Technology, and customers can choose from five exterior colours and two interior colours.