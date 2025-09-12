Aston Martin to Integrate Pirelli Cyber Tyre Technology

Aston Martin has announced a collaboration with Pirelli to bring the Italian tyre maker’s cutting-edge Cyber Tyre technology into its future models. This marks another leap forward in the British marque’s pursuit of blending ultra-luxury with state-of-the-art performance.

The Pirelli Cyber Tyre system stands out as the world’s first intelligent tyre setup, capable of collecting and transmitting real-time data directly from sensors embedded within the tyre tread. Unlike conventional tyre pressure monitoring, this technology uses Pirelli’s proprietary software and algorithms to process information that goes far deeper, such as grip levels, load, and temperature.

Developed in partnership with Bosch Engineering, the Cyber Tyre seamlessly integrates into the car’s electronic architecture. By feeding detailed tyre data into critical systems such as ABS, ESP, and traction control, it allows Aston Martin’s vehicles to achieve sharper handling, improved stability, and optimized performance across varying driving conditions.

This level of intelligence means the tyres are no longer passive components but active contributors to the driving experience. With this innovation, Aston Martin drivers can expect enhanced safety, more responsive vehicle dynamics, and an added layer of precision that complements the brand’s performance DNA.

Both Aston Martin and Pirelli share a long-standing commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in the service of driving passion. The adoption of Cyber Tyre technology underlines Aston Martin’s intent to ensure its future sports cars are not just faster and more luxurious, but also smarter on the road.

With Cyber Tyre integration, the next generation of Aston Martins will offer enthusiasts a driving experience where every corner, every acceleration, and every stop is guided by intelligence right at the contact patch with the road.