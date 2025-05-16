Aston Martin Becomes World's First to Offer Apple CarPlay Ultra

Aston Martin has become the world’s first carmaker to roll out Apple’s CarPlay Ultra, elevating the in-car tech experience across its lineup. Debuting on the DBX and extending to core models like the Vantage, DB12, and Vanquish, the new system comes standard on all new Aston Martin orders in the US and Canada and will soon be available via an update for existing cars with the latest infotainment system.

CarPlay Ultra goes beyond traditional CarPlay by extending into the digital instrument cluster, allowing real-time data like maps, media, and customisable dials to be displayed across multiple screens. It also supports full-screen displays, personalised layouts, and interactive widgets powered by iPhone.

Thanks to Aston Martin’s close collaboration with Apple, the interface retains the brand’s elegant design language while offering flexible themes, wallpapers, and control over key vehicle functions like radio and climate—whether through touch, buttons, or Siri.

Built on Aston Martin’s next-gen infotainment system first seen in the DB12, the 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen combines luxury with advanced connectivity. Essential physical controls for driving and comfort are retained to maintain tactile engagement.

CarPlay Ultra requires iPhone 12 or newer running iOS 18.5+. Global rollout is planned within 12 months, further solidifying Aston Martin’s position at the cutting edge of luxury automotive technology.