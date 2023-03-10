Ashok Leyland Sets up All-Women Production Line at Hosur

Ashok Leyland launched a new - “All Women production Line” with 100% women employees at the Hosur plant. To promote women empowerment and attract more women to the manufacturing industry, Ashok Leyland has set up this line with 80 women employees at their Hosur plant.

This is an effort by Ashok Leyland to build a more diverse workforce. Ashok Leyland has invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of the new engine line.

Commenting on the initiative Mr, Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said:

At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion has always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities irrespective of gender and ethnicity. Giving women these opportunities enhance not only their lives, but also the lives of their families and the community. This initiative is in line with our brand philosophy of “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”, as we aim to upskill and generate employment for these women and bring alive their dreams. At Ashok Leyland, we recognize the importance of establishing a better gender balance, and initiatives like this create a more inclusive ecosystem.

The new P15 Engine Module (Assembly and Testing) is established in H1 Unit to address the growing demand of LCV products. This new line has a capacity of 62,000 engines per annum and will be operating in two shifts.