Ashok Leyland Launches India’s 1st 7 cubic meter ICV Tipper ecomet STAR 1415

Ashok Leyland, flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the ecomet STAR 1415 7 cubic meter Tipper – first to offer 7 cubic meter capacity in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment.

New ecomet STAR 1415 Tipper supplements Ashok Leyland’s ICV Tipper range with earlier launched ecomet STAR 1015 Tipper (5 cubic meter) & 1215 Tipper (6 cubic meter).

ecomet STAR 1415 Tipper comes with 14T GVW and is fitted with Twin Tipping Ram for heavy-duty operations. It is powered by Ashok Leyland’s iGen6 technology 150 HP H4 engine delivering 450 Nm Torque & 6-speed heavy-duty DD gearbox for best in class fluid economy.

This all-new Tipper carries 10-15% more load per trip and enhances customer revenue substantially. Heavy-duty Axle, Suspension & frame, full metal cabin, longer service intervals, lower maintenance cost resulting in enhanced customer profitability.

ecomet STAR 1415 Tipper supports multiple applications such as transportation of Sand, Blue metal, Bricks, Construction material and Road construction among others. ecomet STAR tipper range is one of the best in the ICV category with 1015),6 & 7 Cubic meter capacity for its performance, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance.