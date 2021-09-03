Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched in India, Looks and Costs a Bomb!

The Aprilia Tuono 660 has finally made its way to India. The new middleweight naked motorcycle from the Italian brand looks and costs a bomb! To purchase a brand-new Tuono 660 in India, you would need to shell out INR 13.09 lakh.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will face heat from models such as the Triumph Trident 660, Kawasaki Z650, and Honda CB650R; all of which costs much less than the Tuono. For instance, the Trident 660 is available at a starting price of INR 6.95 lakh. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Z650 can be purchased for INR 6.24 lakh, and for INR 8.67 lakh you can get the Honda CB650R.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is so expensive in India because it is being made available in the country via the CBU route. And, of course, since it is an Italian motorcycle, it will indeed come at a premium over the others. However, INR 13.09 lakh is really too much. For instance, you can get the Kawasaki Z900 with an inline 4-cylinder engine for INR 8.42 lakh. And it is not even the Tuono’s rival.

Anyway, it is what it is. And if the Tuono 660 sells, one of the primary reasons behind that would be the naked motorcycle’s looks. It features a sharp-looking LED taillamp, step-up split seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-LED headlamp setup, eye-catching LED DRLs, semi fairing, sculpted fuel tank, high-rise tail section, and compact tail tidy.

Powering the Aprilia Tuono 660 is the same twin-cylinder engine that can also be found in the recently launched Aprilia RS 660. However, in the naked, the motor has been tuned slightly differently. Here it produces 95 BHP at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm at 8500. As for the electronics, there is a ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control, anti-wheelie, cruise control, engine braking, ABS, and engine mapping options. There are five riding modes, of which three provide road options and two are designated for the track.

All prices are ex-showroom