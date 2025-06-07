Another Mercedes-AMG One Destroyed by Fire in Germany

A rare Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has been consumed by flames in Germany, making it the second known case of the ultra-exclusive hybrid catching fire. Captured in a TikTok video, the incident took place in a rural area, with German fire crews seen responding.

Only 275 units of the AMG One exist globally, each equipped with a Formula 1-derived 1.6L V6 hybrid powertrain. This makes the fire not just a mechanical tragedy, but a heartbreaking loss for collectors and motorsport fans alike.

From the footage, it appears the driver managed to pull over before exiting the vehicle safely. The door remained open as the fire quickly overtook the cabin. In just two minutes, the flames advanced significantly while firefighters were still setting up.

This follows a similar incident in the UK in 2023, where another AMG One was completely destroyed by fire. The exact cause of the latest blaze remains unknown, though concerns over battery safety are again in the spotlight.

Image source, Content source