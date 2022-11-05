Ampere Electric Scooters Sold in Record Numbers This Festive Season

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced its festive performance of recording phenomenal growth in sales of its “Ampere” brand of electric 2-wheelers.

During the Sept-Oct ‘22 festive period, Ampere broke all its past sales records and achieved a milestone sale of over 16500 units as per Vahan data. Moving beyond metros, Greaves also reinvigorated demand for affordable, clean-tech, last-mile mobility in the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, with exponential growth over the last year. The growth indicates that the EV industry has truly arrived at an inflection point, with consumer demand gaining steady velocity year-on-year.

Several factors contributed to these milestones. The recently concluded Ampere ‘Go Electric’ Fest, with attractive benefits & giveaways, easy financing options as well as corporate and B2B partnerships forged with several channels, including Flipkart, stimulated a surge in sales at a national scale, and enabled consumers to choose their preferred electric two-wheeler across India.

As a part of an exciting contest, four lucky customers, from Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Odisha won a complimentary Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter. Customers also won other attractive gifts as well.