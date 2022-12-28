All New Toyota Innova HyCross Price in India Announced

The all-new Toyota Innova HyCross price in India has been announced by the company. Unveiled in Nov 2022, the new vehicle is available from a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new Toyota Innova HyCross price ranges from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model.

The new Toyota Innova HyCross is powered by 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System with TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift delivering a max power output of 137 kW (183.7 HP), providing rapid acceleration and best in segment fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl. The vehicle also comes with the option of a TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a direct shift CVT in select grades delivering an output of 129 kW (171.6 HP) and offering class-leading fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl.

The new Innova HyCross is available in Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and an exciting new color Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. Interiors in Black and with two new colors Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut, reflecting advanced and premium impression.

The new Innova HyCross offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery.