All-New Toyota Corolla Cross Launched in Thailand, Starts At INR 23.47 Lakh

Expanding the Corolla brand name, Toyota has launched the all-new Corolla Cross in Thailand. The all-new model is a crossover based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, which brings in more space, more practicality and higher road presence; along with the quality and reliability that is now synonymous with the Corolla. With a choice of ICE and hybrid engine powertrains, the all-new Corolla Cross starts at a price of INR 23.47 lakh and goes up to INR 28.46 lakh in Thailand.

In terms of design, the Corolla Cross is thoroughly modern design. It incorporates a mix of popular Toyota models and the result is a car that is elegant yet rugged. At the front, you get a trapezoidal-shaped, honeycomb grille with a dark-grey bezel. On either side, you’ll find sleek LED headlamps which get a wrap-around design and LED DRLs. The front bumper is also quite bold, with edgy creases on the side and a skid-plate which houses the air dam and fog lights on both ends. The rugged character continues to the side profile. You get flared fenders on all four corners, flanked by plastic cladding over the wheel arches. You would even be forgiven for thinking that the side profile reminds you of the Lexus RX. You also get 18-inch split-style five-spoke alloy wheels to round off the classy appeal.

Step inside and the Toyota Corolla Cross will greet you with a classy design for the cabin as well. You get a two-tone colour scheme, with Terra Rossa red leather inserts on the dashboard and door panels, with the other half finish in black soft-touch plastics. You also get a chunky steering wheel design and short, chunky gear level to add a dash of sportiness to the entire mix. When it comes to comfort you get features like a power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone auto AC, reclinable rear seats, rear AC vents and USB charger. Other highlights include a powered rear hatch with Terra Rossa red leather upholstery and a 9-inch floating-type touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with T-Connect remote connectivity software.

The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross comes with two engine options. The first is a 1.8-litre petrol unit which delivers 140bhp and 177Nm of torque. The second option is a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired to an electric motor with a combined output of 121bhp. Both engine options can only be paired to a CVT.

